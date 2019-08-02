After Abigail Pande, Aashka Goradia Goes Topless & Promotes N*de Yoga; Malaika Arora Reacts!

Aashka Goradia Goes Topless While Performing Yoga

A Yoga enthusiast on social media, whose work Aashka follows, has shared the actress' picture on her Instagram page. In the picture, Aashka can be seen facing the sea as she performed a headstand with her legs twisted. The actress wore a blue bikini short.

Aashka Promotes Nude Yoga

Aashka captioned the picture, "A new paradigm is shifting in our collective psyche. Stale mentalities are starting to whither and rightfully die. Necessary for an evolving society." - (sic)

The Actress Writes…

"So I have to stifle my expression, my creativity, my art, because others have a problem. No, enough. I'm done with that. And you should be too." - (sic)

Naagin Actress’ Inspiring Post

The Naagin actress further wrote, "On the very walls of our beloved Khajuraho Temple, or extremely popular museums, hundreds of graphic sexual scenarios can be seen by young and old. It's woven into our culture. Yet it's acceptance goes only as far as the grounds it lays on, charging a nominal fee to catch a glimpse. Then we depart, back to the world of "how a good Indian daughter behaves. The female form is the most beautiful of God's creation. It is the vehicle to create life itself. Its expression should be celebrated. Not covered up." ❤️"- (sic)

Karanvir Bohra & Abigail Praise Aashka

Celebrities were all praise for the actress. Karanvir Bohra commented, "Ashu very well written, and an even amazing picture... 🤗" Abigail Pande wrote, "This has been one of the best captions I've ever come across. So proud of you @aashkagoradia 😘😘❤️❤️ - (sic)

Malaika Arora Is Amazed

Aashka's husband Brent Goble commented, "#luckiest ❤️." Kanika Maheswari wrote, "Well said ... it's a big thing in our country... how can we change the mentality of men ? The way he looks at us , the thoughts ...." Even Malaika Arora was amazed. The Bollywood actress commented, "Oh my god. ♥️♥️" - (sic)