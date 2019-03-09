After Announcing Marriage Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Share Pictures; Couple Seeks God's Blessings!

Kasam Tere Pyar Ki actor Ssharad Malhotra surprised fans by announcing his love and wedding. The actor revealed that he has found life partner in Delhi-based Designer Ripci Bhatia and the couple is all set to tie the knot in April. The actor had also revealed that his sister, who is also a designer, introduced him to Ripci. He praised Ripci saying she is level-headed and independent girl. He added that the fear of marriage was what that connected them.

Recently, Ripci had shared a picture flaunting a ring, which raised speculations if the couple is engaged. Now, after making the relationship official, both Ripci and Sharad shared adorable pictures snapped together seeking God's blessings.

Ripci shared a picture and captioned it as, "Lifetimes ago. It was you..It's still..You❤@sharadmalhotra009.Thankyou everyone for sending in so much love..for all the blessings..lovely messages.. vms..And most of all loving SM so much..love to all🤗 #homesweethome #newbeginnings #smarmy #smarmyrocks."

On the other hand, Ssharad too shared a picture, which is captured in front of Lord Ganesha. The actor wrote, "They say ur lucky .......I say, I'm lucky ❤@ripci.bhatia🤗 #ripsha #ganpatibappamorya #nowandforever."

It has to be recalled that Ssharad was previously in relationship with his Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann co-star Divyanka Tripathi. After break-up, he dated ex-Splitsvilla contestant Pooja Bisht. The duo broke up a few months ago.

