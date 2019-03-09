After Announcing Marriage Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Share Pictures; Couple Seeks God's Blessings!
Kasam Tere Pyar Ki actor Ssharad Malhotra surprised fans by announcing about his love and wedding. The actor revealed that he has found life partner in Delhi-based Designer Ripci Bhatia and the couple is all set to tie the knot in April. The actor had also revealed that his sister, who is also a designer, introduced him to Ripci. He praised Ripci saying she is level-headed and independent. He revealed that the fear of marriage is what that connected them.
Recently, Ripci had shared a picture flaunting a ring, which raised speculations if the couple is engaged. Now after making the relationship official both Ripci and Sharad shared adorable pictures snapped together seeking blessings from the God.
Ripci shared a picture that was taken in front of Golden Temple and captioned it as, "Lifetimes ago. It was you..It's still..You❤@sharadmalhotra009.Thankyou everyone for sending in so much love..for all the blessings..lovely messages.. vms..And most of all loving SM so much..love to all🤗 #homesweethome #newbeginnings #smarmy #smarmyrocks."
On the other hand, Ssharad too shared a picture, which is captured in front of Lord Ganesha. The actor wrote, "They say ur lucky .......I say, I'm lucky ❤@ripci.bhatia🤗 #ripsha #ganpatibappamorya #nowandforever."
It has to be recalled that Ssharad was previously in relationship with his Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann co-star Divyanka Tripathi. After break-up, he dated ex-Splitsvilla contestant Pooja Bisht. The duo broke up a few months ago.
