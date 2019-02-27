After Asha Negi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Trolled For Flaunting Cleavage!

Asha Negi’s Bold Dress

Asha wore a black sequinned outfit with a plunging neckline for an event. Although the actress looked gorgeous, she was trolled by many! One of the users wrote, "Etni cute hoon ap...or dress etna gatia...seriously 👎"

Asha Trolled For Flaunting Cleavage

A few other users wrote, "U look awesome in simple dress only not on this type of worst dress," "Don't forget your route where u came from,,, this dress not made 4 u.. 😏😏." - (sic). Divyanka's fan lashed out at Asha, saying that she should take a cue from Divyanka, who is always covered. Asha's fans also reverted back saying that Divyanka does not have a great body to flaunt.

Divyanka Supports Asha

When Divyanka was asked regarding the same, she told Spotboye, "Fans love wholeheartedly and at times they don't know where to draw a line. I'm sure all these fans are fighting for their idols out of sheer love, without realising that we artistes mutually respect each other. As far as Asha is concerned, I feel she was looking stunning and made a statement in that attire. Everyone preaches feminism, then why judge a woman by her clothes?"

Devoleena’s HOT Photoshoot

Recently, Devoleena too was lashed out for flaunting cleavage in her latest photoshoot. The actress looked hot in an oversized white shirt and donned nose ring. But a few netizens trolled her.

Devoleena Trolled For Flaunting Cleavage

One of the users wrote, "I had never expected that devoleena aise hogi..," while another user wrote, "Waise serial mein to aap bahot sanskaron ki baat karti hain. Ye Kya..? Baatein to badi badi karti hain."

The Actress Gives Befitting Reply To The Trolls

But Devoleena's designer friend came to her rescue. She wrote, "Serial mein to mar bhi jaate hain to kya mar jaayen." She also wrote a few comments slamming ‘sanskari' netizens. Later, the actress, who continued to share bold pictures, thanked Neerusha and gave befitting reply to the trollers. She wrote, "Aap mohtarma ko kisne haqq diya mere liye bolne ko, aur meri zindagi mein dakhal dene ko."