After Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan Trolled For Copying An International Brand!

Diet Sabya Writes…

Tagging international rockstar, Bebe Rexha, Nora Fatehi and Hina, Diet Sabya asked followers to ‘Spot the fake'. While a few of them asked Diet Sabya to tag the designers as the actress would be unaware of it, many of them trolled the actress. Check out comments!

Hina Khan Trolled!

Instarikky: Hina's dress is looking cheap... - (sic)

Beingahanabiswas: Hina Khan's outfit looks like it's made of a lining fabric. Too tacky to handle. Period. - (sic)

Priyankamehra1

"@norafatehi is wearing @houseofcb, that clears her from the loop . Clearly only Hina's sporting the fake . #madaboutyou . Let's call her Gina ,cause clearly nothing's original in that department." - (sic)

Tanishachanda

"The third one for sure. They previously copied Kim Kardashian's outfit that she wore for Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday. Sab sasta @fashionnova hai. And the fact that Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan hires the same fashion PR is a coincidence way beyond comfort level.😂" - (sic)

Nitibha Kaul Trolled For Supporting Haters!

When ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Nitibha Kaul, interfered and supported the hater, she too, was trolled by the fans! One of the users wrote, "@nitibhakaul tujhe dekh kar vomiting aane lag jati hai samjhi or tujhe kutta bhi janta hai bakwas karne aa jate hn loser." - (sic)

Nitibha Trolled

A few others wrote, "Yeh Nitabha Koul Gande face wali kon hai koi janta hai isea 😂😂😂" & "@nitibhakaul teri Aukat nhi hai Hina kanaam bhi lena ki samjhi." - (sic)