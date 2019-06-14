English
    After Hina Khan, Is Pooja Banerjee Exiting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 For This BIG Show?

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and the actors of the show, especially Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Pooja Banerjee have been hitting headlines for one or the other reason. Recently, Hina, who played Komolika exited the show due to prior work commitments. It is being said that she might be back on the show as she has taken a break and hasn't quit the show. Also, Karan Singh Grover aka Bajaj's entry has created a lot of buzz. According to the latest report, like Hina, Pooja might also exit or rather take a break from the show!

    Pooja Banerjee Approached For Bigg Boss 13?

    The reason for exit is a BIG show! Yes, we are talking about the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. According to Spotboye report, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 have approached Pooja and it seems that she is taking the invitation seriously.

    Pooja Is Waiting For Makers’ Green Signal!

    As per the entertainment portal's report, "Pooja has already discussed about it with the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and is waiting for their green signal."

    The Actress Is In Two Minds!

    "She is excited about participating in Bigg Boss 13, but since Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is also a high-ranking show, she is currently in two minds. However, if Balaji Telefilms agree to give her the required break, Pooja will take up the offer."

    ‘No Comments,’ Says Pooja!

    Surprisingly, when Pooja who is seen as Nivedita on Kasautii, was asked about the same, she replied to the entertainment portal saying, "No comments."

    Is Pooja Following Hina’s Footsteps?

    Also, it has to be recalled that Hina had quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for Bigg Boss. We wonder, if Pooja is following her friend and co-star Hina's footsteps?

