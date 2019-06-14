After Hina Khan, Is Pooja Banerjee Exiting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 For This BIG Show?

Pooja Banerjee Approached For Bigg Boss 13?

The reason for exit is a BIG show! Yes, we are talking about the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. According to Spotboye report, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 have approached Pooja and it seems that she is taking the invitation seriously.

Pooja Is Waiting For Makers’ Green Signal!

As per the entertainment portal's report, "Pooja has already discussed about it with the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and is waiting for their green signal."

The Actress Is In Two Minds!

"She is excited about participating in Bigg Boss 13, but since Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is also a high-ranking show, she is currently in two minds. However, if Balaji Telefilms agree to give her the required break, Pooja will take up the offer."

‘No Comments,’ Says Pooja!

Surprisingly, when Pooja who is seen as Nivedita on Kasautii, was asked about the same, she replied to the entertainment portal saying, "No comments."

Is Pooja Following Hina’s Footsteps?

Also, it has to be recalled that Hina had quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for Bigg Boss. We wonder, if Pooja is following her friend and co-star Hina's footsteps?