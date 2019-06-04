After Hina Khan, Karanvir Bohra Plays Negative Role; Fans Compare Him To Darr’s Shahrukh Khan!

Fans’ Reaction On KVB’s Film

The movie reminded fans of Darr because of the sceneries and his role of psycho lover, which was played by Shahrukh Khan. Interestingly, Juhi Chawla is also seen in the film (maybe it is a guest appearance). It has to be recalled that KVB had played negative role (Viraj Dobriyal) in his earlier show Saubhagyavati Bhava, which starred Sriti Jha and Harshad Chopda. The film also reminded fans of KVB's old show. They were all in praise of KVB's acting. Even celebrities wished him good luck.

Karanvir Bohra Compared To Darr’s Shahrukh

Bhanuja (csk💛💛): Story looks like Darr movie..still hoping for the best🐍 Best wishes @KVBohra. 🔥😊 and the scene in trailer Hume tumse pyaar kitna👏👌 Return of shahrukh. #HumeTumsePyaarKitna

Fans Ask If It’s Remake Of Darr

Human Being: Isn't this Darr remake?

Hussian_____shah: Trailer se malum hota hai ye #Darr movie ka remake hai @karanvirbohra.

Zeenath.parveen.5036: I think its like darar movie right ?? @karanvirbohra

It Also Reminds Fans Of KVB’s Show Saubhagyavati Bhava

Crazy guy: Reminded me of "Viraj dobriyal"

The_hiteshbhardwaj: 😘viRaj the Greatest the perfect Dobriyal is Back🔥🔥🔥🔥

Fans’ Comments: Raven Day

"Damn!!! Proud of you @KVBohra it's like Viraj waapis aagya hai😲I have no words to describe #HumeTumsePyaarKitna in voice of @shreyaghoshal 🎶😍That's how a remake of something classic should look like 👍😘 #KaranveerBohra #ShreyaGhoshal."

ᴰ ᴵ ᴷ ˢ ᴴ ᴬ 🏅

"Whoa!!! Trailer's so amazingly thrilling, intense and intriguing. Also it was so beautifully shot, locations were mind-blowing. I loved it so much. Can't wait to watch the movie 💃💃"

@HIMANSH68510690

"#HumeTumsePyaarKitna @KVBohra bhai apki movie hai to best hogi hi it's already trend on Twitter. Your acting and dedication level = wow 😮 @KVBohra"

SUCHITRA

"@KVBohra #HumeTumsePyaarKitna trailer out now n already winning hearts 💖 this trailer. Such a outstanding trailer, unconditional love. U r superstar #KVB. U just killed it in this trailer. If you #RT my tweets 🙏 then I will greatful forever. @bombaysunshine Love u #KVB. Hats off."