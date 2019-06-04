English
    After Hina Khan, Karanvir Bohra Plays Negative Role; Fans Compare Him To Darr’s Shahrukh Khan!

    By
    |

    We have watched Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan and Shrenu Parikh playing negative roles on television, now Karanvir Bohra will be seen playing negative shades (psycho lover) in the film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. The film also stars Priya Banerjee, Sameer Kochar and Mahesh Balraj. The movie has been directed by Lalit Mohan and produced by Mahendra Bohra and Belvie Productions. The trailer was recently released and was also trending on Twitter. In the trailer, Karanvir is seen in love with Ananya (Priya) but she decides to get hitched to her multi-millionaire boyfriend (Sameer). Karanvir decides to make their love story just like she writes it in her book (she is a writer).

    Fans’ Reaction On KVB’s Film

    The movie reminded fans of Darr because of the sceneries and his role of psycho lover, which was played by Shahrukh Khan. Interestingly, Juhi Chawla is also seen in the film (maybe it is a guest appearance). It has to be recalled that KVB had played negative role (Viraj Dobriyal) in his earlier show Saubhagyavati Bhava, which starred Sriti Jha and Harshad Chopda. The film also reminded fans of KVB's old show. They were all in praise of KVB's acting. Even celebrities wished him good luck.

    Karanvir Bohra Compared To Darr’s Shahrukh

    Bhanuja (csk💛💛): Story looks like Darr movie..still hoping for the best🐍 Best wishes @KVBohra. 🔥😊 and the scene in trailer Hume tumse pyaar kitna👏👌 Return of shahrukh. #HumeTumsePyaarKitna

    Fans Ask If It’s Remake Of Darr

    Human Being: Isn't this Darr remake?

    Hussian_____shah: Trailer se malum hota hai ye #Darr movie ka remake hai @karanvirbohra.

    Zeenath.parveen.5036: I think its like darar movie right ?? @karanvirbohra

    It Also Reminds Fans Of KVB’s Show Saubhagyavati Bhava

    Crazy guy: Reminded me of "Viraj dobriyal"

    The_hiteshbhardwaj: 😘viRaj the Greatest the perfect Dobriyal is Back🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Fans’ Comments: Raven Day

    "Damn!!! Proud of you @KVBohra it's like Viraj waapis aagya hai😲I have no words to describe #HumeTumsePyaarKitna in voice of @shreyaghoshal 🎶😍That's how a remake of something classic should look like 👍😘 #KaranveerBohra #ShreyaGhoshal."

    ᴰ ᴵ ᴷ ˢ ᴴ ᴬ 🏅

    "Whoa!!! Trailer's so amazingly thrilling, intense and intriguing. Also it was so beautifully shot, locations were mind-blowing. I loved it so much. Can't wait to watch the movie 💃💃"

    @HIMANSH68510690

    "#HumeTumsePyaarKitna @KVBohra bhai apki movie hai to best hogi hi it's already trend on Twitter. Your acting and dedication level = wow 😮 @KVBohra"

    SUCHITRA

    "@KVBohra #HumeTumsePyaarKitna trailer out now n already winning hearts 💖 this trailer. Such a outstanding trailer, unconditional love. U r superstar #KVB. U just killed it in this trailer. If you #RT my tweets 🙏 then I will greatful forever. @bombaysunshine Love u #KVB. Hats off."

    The print looks old, but KVB's acting and the locations are plus. We just hope it is not a remake of SRK's Darr! What do you think - hit the comment box to share your views.

