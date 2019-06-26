After Hina Khan & Shrenu Parikh, Now Shaheer Sheikh Wants To Play A Negative Role!

Shaheer Sheikh Wants To Play A Cop!

It has to be recalled that Shaheer has acted as a prince and a business tycoon. The actor is yearning to don khaki uniform on screen. Shaheer was quoted by IANS as saying, "I have wanted to play a cop. Hopefully, in the future, I will get an opportunity."

Shaheer Wants To Play A Negative Role!

The actor, who is currently seen on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, further said, "I have not done any negative role till now, so I would love to." When asked whether he has been offered any, he said, "No."

Why He Has Not Been Offered A Negative Role?

He added, "I guess I don't look like a guy who can play a negative character but hopefully in the future, I can (play a negative role). Something about my looks or styling...after that maybe I can."

On His Look On Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

On YRHPK, the actor is seen in a different look. He has donned a long hairstyle. Regarding the same, he said, "For Abir (his character in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke), I remember we were doing a test shoot. I was planning to cut my hair. They took a few shots and liked it. It was looking different on-screen because around that time, there was no other TV actor who had such long hair. They told me to keep it. I said fine."