After Hina Khan & Shrenu Parikh, Now Shaheer Sheikh Wants To Play A Negative Role!
Aalisha Panwar, Hina Khan and Shrenu Parikh have set benchmarks by playing negative roles on screen. All the three actresses were praised by viewers as they broke stereotypes and were seen in never-seen-before roles. Looks like they are an inspiration for others, as a few actors now have expressed their views of playing negative roles! Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh is one among them! Shaheer had recently expressed his wish of playing a negative role.
Shaheer Sheikh Wants To Play A Cop!
It has to be recalled that Shaheer has acted as a prince and a business tycoon. The actor is yearning to don khaki uniform on screen. Shaheer was quoted by IANS as saying, "I have wanted to play a cop. Hopefully, in the future, I will get an opportunity."
Shaheer Wants To Play A Negative Role!
The actor, who is currently seen on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, further said, "I have not done any negative role till now, so I would love to." When asked whether he has been offered any, he said, "No."
Why He Has Not Been Offered A Negative Role?
He added, "I guess I don't look like a guy who can play a negative character but hopefully in the future, I can (play a negative role). Something about my looks or styling...after that maybe I can."
On His Look On Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
On YRHPK, the actor is seen in a different look. He has donned a long hairstyle. Regarding the same, he said, "For Abir (his character in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke), I remember we were doing a test shoot. I was planning to cut my hair. They took a few shots and liked it. It was looking different on-screen because around that time, there was no other TV actor who had such long hair. They told me to keep it. I said fine."
(With IANS Inputs)
