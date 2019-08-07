English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    After Keith-Rochelle, Vindu-Dina To Be Eliminated; Surbhi-Namit To Appear On Nach Baliye 9!

    By
    |

    Many reports regarding the latest elimination on Nach Baliye 9 have been doing the rounds. After the first performances of the jodis, it was said that Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao will be eliminated as they received the least number of votes. And the report turned out to be true. Now, there are reports regarding the second elimination.

    As per the latest report, ex-Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh and his wife Dina Umarova will be eliminated from the dance-based reality show. The elimination will be shown this weekend.

    Vindu-Dina At The Bottom

    Apparently, Vindu and Dina performed to the hit song 'Tamma Tamma' from from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The couple got average points from the judges and were placed at the bottom of the chart alongside Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva.

    The Couple Couldn’t Garner Many Votes

    A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Vindu and Dina's performance last week got them average scores. While judges enjoyed the fun elements in the act, they felt that there was not much of dance. The couple also couldn't garner many votes and thus found themselves in the bottom of the table. As per the new format, Vindu and Dina were given a smiling farewell from the show."

    Surbhi Chandna-Namit Khanna In Nach

    Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna and Mohnish Bahl will appear on the dance-reality show to promote their upcoming show, Sanjivani 2.

    Will Surbhi & Namit Perform?

    Surbhi shared a few pictures and videos from the Nach Baliye 9 sets. The actress looked stunning in a black jumpsuit. Posting a few pictures, Surbhi wrote, "Dr.Ishani from #sanjivani spotted on the sets of #nachbaliye9 last night." - (sic). Well, it has to be seen whether Surbhi and Namit will perform on the show!

    Most Read: Rohit Shetty Starts Shooting For Khatron Ke Khiladi 10; Karan Dances With Foreigners; LEAKED VIDEOS

    More VINDU DARA SINGH News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue