After Keith-Rochelle, Vindu-Dina To Be Eliminated; Surbhi-Namit To Appear On Nach Baliye 9!

Vindu-Dina At The Bottom

Apparently, Vindu and Dina performed to the hit song 'Tamma Tamma' from from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The couple got average points from the judges and were placed at the bottom of the chart alongside Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva.

The Couple Couldn’t Garner Many Votes

A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Vindu and Dina's performance last week got them average scores. While judges enjoyed the fun elements in the act, they felt that there was not much of dance. The couple also couldn't garner many votes and thus found themselves in the bottom of the table. As per the new format, Vindu and Dina were given a smiling farewell from the show."

Surbhi Chandna-Namit Khanna In Nach

Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna and Mohnish Bahl will appear on the dance-reality show to promote their upcoming show, Sanjivani 2.

Will Surbhi & Namit Perform?

Surbhi shared a few pictures and videos from the Nach Baliye 9 sets. The actress looked stunning in a black jumpsuit. Posting a few pictures, Surbhi wrote, "Dr.Ishani from #sanjivani spotted on the sets of #nachbaliye9 last night." - (sic). Well, it has to be seen whether Surbhi and Namit will perform on the show!