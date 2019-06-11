English
    Wait, What! After Manish Naggdev, Srishty Rode Leaves Rohit Suchanti; New Man In Her Life?

    Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Srishty Rode has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons! It has to be recalled that as soon as she came out of the house, she broke-up with her boyfriend Manish Naggdev. There were reports that Rohit Suchanti, who was attracted towards Srishty in the Bigg Boss house, was the reason for their break-up, but both Rohit and Manish refuted the reports. After six months, Manish claimed in his open letter that Srishty broke-up with him over a phone call and didn't give proper closure.

    Manish also claimed that he was manipulated and also, he and his network were used for professional gains. Kamya Punjabi and Divyanka Tripathi also supported Manish. There were also reports that Srishty and Rohit are dating. Although they didn't make it official, their pictures and messages (on social media) indicated that they are seeing each other.

    Wait, What! After Manish Naggdev, Srishty Rode Leaves Rohit Suchanti; New Man In Her Life?

    But here comes a shocking news! As per Spotboye report, Srishty has walked out on Rohit as well! The report also suggests that the actress has a new man in life who is well settled. Shockingly, the actress has decided to marry him!

    When Rohit was asked about the same, he told the entertainment portal, "Where's the question of Srishty leaving me? We were never dating. We were just good friends and we remain so. Currently, Srishty is travelling. As far as her plans of marriage with anyone else, I don't know anything about that." As per the portal's report, Rohit sounded low.

    This matter is getting complicated with each passing day! We just hope Srishty opens up and clarifies all the rumours surrounding her and comes out clean!

