    After Quitting Nach Baliye 9, Faisal Khan Goes Bald; Says He Is A Warrior

    By
    |

    Faisal Khan, who participated with his girlfriend Muskaan Kataria in Nach Baliye 9, suffered a major injury. Apparently, while shooting for his show, Chandragupta Maurya, he fell off a horse and broke his right leg. The actor underwent surgery and was advised rest for a few weeks, due to which he had to back out of the dance reality show.

    It was heartbreaking for his fans as he was one of the best performers on the show. As he quit the show, he had also shared a heartfelt note. Recently, the actor shared another picture in which he was seen bald!

    Faisal shared a picture on his Instagram handle wherein he was seen sitting on a wheelchair. He also shared an inspiring note in which he mentioned that he is not a survivor but a warrior.

    The actor wrote, "I have been fighting since I was a child. I am not a Survivor, I am a Warrior." - (sic)

    While his industry friends and fans wished him speedy recovery, a few fans were shocked. Fans commented, "Yeh kya hua," "Get well soon faisal ❤️❤️," "And we r with u 🔥," "Proudest faisaler! ❤️ You are a real warrior fais ❤️❤️," "Get well soon faisal bhai we love you as a dancer ❤️ and man kind❤️❤️😘😘😍😍😢😢" - (sic)

    We wish the actor gets well soon and return to on screen with a bang.

