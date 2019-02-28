English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Arshi Khan To Join Congress As Vice President Of Maharashtra!

    By
    |

    After Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, her inmate Arshi Khan is all set to join politics. It has to be recalled that a few days ago, Shilpa joined the Congress in the presence of its Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam. She will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket in Mumbai. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress was even trolled for joining politics. Now, Arshi will be following in Shilpa's footsteps.

    Apparently, the controversial actress will be joining Congress as Vice President of Maharashtra. Arshi was quoted by India-forum as saying, "Yes I am joining Congress as Vice President of Maharashtra, they have offered me a post that is the reason I said Yes. Also, the party needs youth people who are outspoken."

    Arshi Khan To Join Congress As Vice President Of Maharashtra!

    Post her Bigg Boss stint, Arshi appeared on a couple of popular shows on Colors TV. She was seen gracing a few events. Recently, she even bagged the Top Entertainer' award at the Global Peace Conference. The self-proclaimed seduction queen also emerged as the most Googled entertainer in India, after Sunny Leone!

    Well, it has to be seen what the viewers have to say regarding her entry in politics.

    Most Read: After Asha Negi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Trolled For Flaunting Cleavage!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue