    After Successful Cannes Debut, Hina Khan Becomes FIRST TV Star To Represent India At An Event In NY!

    By
    |

    Hina Khan, who became a household name with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, went on to break stereotypes by doing variety of roles/shows. She was seen in reality shows and even played a negative role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, all of which were loved by the audiences. Since then, there is no looking back! The actress even went on to make her Cannes debut earlier this year. The way she carried herself at the Cannes Film Festival was also appreciated.

    Now, Hina has received an invitation to be a part of the prestigious event in New York. The actress will be representing India on 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York. Apparently, she is the first television actress to represent India at the India Day Parade by NBA in New York and fans are all praise for her.

    Hina At World's Largest India Day Parade

    The caption of the poster shared by FIA NYNJCT read, "WORLD'S LARGEST INDIA DAY PARADE - SUN, AUG.18,2019. MADISON AVENUE. NYC. Let's celebrate India's 73rd Independence Celebration with Most Gorgeous & Talented Indian TV & Film Actress HINA KHAN @eyehinakhan #Indiadayparade#indiadayparadenewyork #newyorkparade." - (sic)

    Hina Khan Is First TV Actress To Be Invited To The Event At NY

    One of the fans tweeted, "Omg ... wow 😍😍 @eyehinakhan is the first television actress invited for India day parade by #NBA in #NewYork . This is something huge and prideful 🙌🏻🇮🇳❤️ #HinaKhan #IndiaDayParade #NYC." - (sic)

    Fans Praise Hina

    A few other fans tweeted, "This is really cool ! Congratulations Hina ! I wish i could be there. I am big fan of #NBA 🙇🏻♀️," "Heartiest congratulations #HinaDi Super proud of u👏🏻👏🏻😘😘," "Wow 😍😍 @eyehinakhan. Now this is huge u are making all of us proud 🙌Keep shinning ❤"- (sic)

    Hina's Projects

    Currently, Hina has taken a break from television to pursue her Bollywood dream. She will be seen in Lines which also features Farida Jalal and Vikram Bhatt's film Hacked. She also has Rahat Kazmi's film ‘Wish List' in the pipeline.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 17:35 [IST]
