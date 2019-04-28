After Taimur, Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes & Pooja Get Their Own Dolls!

Hina Khan Aka Komolika Doll

Hina Khan shared the dolls' pictures. In one of the pictures, the doll is seen in the pink top and sea-green lehenga dress with long earings. Another doll has black dress and hair bun which is also inspired by Hina's Komolika look. The third doll is inspired by Komolika's bridal look.

Erica Fernandes Aka Prerna Doll

The first doll of Erica is seen with a simple look (trademark look of Prerna - black chudidar and red dupatta), while the second doll is inspired by Prerna's red sari look.

Pooja Banerjee Aka Nivedita Basu Doll

Pooja Banerjee, who play the role of Nivedita Basu on the show also has a doll! Nivedita's doll is seen wearing a green sari in a stylish way and has untied hair look with big round red bindi.

Who Is Your Pick?

Hina Khan and Ekta Kapoor even shared the pictures of the dolls. Ekta Kapoor asked fans, "Wat biggger compliment for these iconic characters ! Thanku ppl for d love !!! Komo dolls n prerna dolls !! Wats ur pick ????"

Fans Loved Both Erica & Hina’s Dolls

Fans loved both Erica and Hina's dolls. One of the fans wrote, "PRERNA over komo anyday 💁🏼♀️Plus Erica is a sweetheart 😍❤️" Another fan wrote, "Komolika is the best."