    After Taimur, Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes & Pooja Get Their Own Dolls!

    Fans cannot stop adoring Kareena Kapoor's cute son Taimur Ali Khan. It has to be recalled that Tim had also got a doll which is his replica. Fans went berserk and they couldn't stop crushing over little Tim's doll. Well, now the television actors have got their own dolls! Yes, we are talking about the actors of Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee's characters Komolika, Prerna and Nivedita Basu have been replicated as dolls!

    Hina Khan Aka Komolika Doll

    Hina Khan shared the dolls' pictures. In one of the pictures, the doll is seen in the pink top and sea-green lehenga dress with long earings. Another doll has black dress and hair bun which is also inspired by Hina's Komolika look. The third doll is inspired by Komolika's bridal look.

    Erica Fernandes Aka Prerna Doll

    The first doll of Erica is seen with a simple look (trademark look of Prerna - black chudidar and red dupatta), while the second doll is inspired by Prerna's red sari look.

    Pooja Banerjee Aka Nivedita Basu Doll

    Pooja Banerjee, who play the role of Nivedita Basu on the show also has a doll! Nivedita's doll is seen wearing a green sari in a stylish way and has untied hair look with big round red bindi.

    Who Is Your Pick?

    Hina Khan and Ekta Kapoor even shared the pictures of the dolls. Ekta Kapoor asked fans, "Wat biggger compliment for these iconic characters ! Thanku ppl for d love !!! Komo dolls n prerna dolls !! Wats ur pick ????"

    Fans Loved Both Erica & Hina’s Dolls

    Fans loved both Erica and Hina's dolls. One of the fans wrote, "PRERNA over komo anyday 💁🏼♀️Plus Erica is a sweetheart 😍❤️" Another fan wrote, "Komolika is the best."

    Which doll did you like the most? Hit the comment box to share your comment!

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 1:06 [IST]
