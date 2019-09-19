After Zain Imam & Eisha Singh, Mohsin Khan Diagnosed With Dengue; Fans Concerned

Mohsin Down With Dengue

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor tweeted, "Down with dengue. Be careful staying outdoors for too long guys.. i'll be up n runnin soon inshallah ;)" - (sic). As soon as he shared the news, comments started pouring in from his fans, who were concerned about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Fans Concerned

One of the fans wrote, "Get well soon boy..... we all know that know that you strong enough to come out of this very fast...therefore, wishing you a super speedy recovery 😊" - (sic). Another fan wrote, "Omg 😥 Take care mohsin. Sending you good wishes for ur speedy recovery😘 Get well soon rockstar ❤️" - (sic)

Fans Advise Mohsin To Take Rest

A few fans even suggested him the diet and even asked him to take rest. They commented, "@momo_mohsin please shooting vooting chodo kuch din take rest take lots of fluid and get well soon #yrkkh," "Momo do drink papaya leaf juice ... It helps in increasing the platelet count.. Take care ❤❤.. In sha Allah you will be ok 🙏🙏🙏," "Juice of Papaya leaves, Kiwi juice and ORS does wonders. Mohsin take them all and you'll be fit and fine very soon InShaAllah." - (sic)

Zain Had To Cancel His Plan To Visit His Hometown

On the other hand, Zain had told TOI that due to hospitalisation, he had to cancel his plan to visit his hometown, Delhi, for Muharram. The concerned fans took to social media to wish Zain, a speedy recovery.

Eisha Singh Shoots Despite Illness

Also, Eisha continued to shoot despite illness and her co-star Adnan Khan was all praise for her. He shared Eisha's picture and captioned it, "This story is a salute to all actors, all across the world. My costar @eishasingh was diagnosed with Dengue and typhoid at the same time, yet she comes to set and gets her work done." - (sic). He further wrote, "Watching @eishasingh get through the day dealing with DENGUE and TYPHOID is an inspiration in itself. There is nothing a human being can't do. I am proud and amazed to watch this first hand. P.s she can't stand so they have put her up on that stool." - (sic). Even Eisha's fans wished her to get well soon.