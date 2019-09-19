English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    After Zain Imam & Eisha Singh, Mohsin Khan Diagnosed With Dengue; Fans Concerned

    By
    |

    Recently, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Samapanna actor, Zain Imam was diagnosed with dengue on the last day of his show's shoot. Also, Ishq Subhan Allah actress Eisha Singh was down with dengue and typhoid. Now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan has been diagnosed with dengue.

    Mohsin took to social media and informed the same to his fans. He also asked everyone to be careful. In his tweet, he also promised that he will be fine soon and back to his normal routine.

    Mohsin Down With Dengue

    Mohsin Down With Dengue

    The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor tweeted, "Down with dengue. Be careful staying outdoors for too long guys.. i'll be up n runnin soon inshallah ;)" - (sic). As soon as he shared the news, comments started pouring in from his fans, who were concerned about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

    Fans Concerned

    Fans Concerned

    One of the fans wrote, "Get well soon boy..... we all know that know that you strong enough to come out of this very fast...therefore, wishing you a super speedy recovery 😊" - (sic). Another fan wrote, "Omg 😥 Take care mohsin. Sending you good wishes for ur speedy recovery😘 Get well soon rockstar ❤️" - (sic)

    Fans Advise Mohsin To Take Rest

    Fans Advise Mohsin To Take Rest

    A few fans even suggested him the diet and even asked him to take rest. They commented, "@momo_mohsin please shooting vooting chodo kuch din take rest take lots of fluid and get well soon #yrkkh," "Momo do drink papaya leaf juice ... It helps in increasing the platelet count.. Take care ❤❤.. In sha Allah you will be ok 🙏🙏🙏," "Juice of Papaya leaves, Kiwi juice and ORS does wonders. Mohsin take them all and you'll be fit and fine very soon InShaAllah." - (sic)

    Zain Had To Cancel His Plan To Visit His Hometown

    Zain Had To Cancel His Plan To Visit His Hometown

    On the other hand, Zain had told TOI that due to hospitalisation, he had to cancel his plan to visit his hometown, Delhi, for Muharram. The concerned fans took to social media to wish Zain, a speedy recovery.

    Eisha Singh Shoots Despite Illness

    Eisha Singh Shoots Despite Illness

    Also, Eisha continued to shoot despite illness and her co-star Adnan Khan was all praise for her. He shared Eisha's picture and captioned it, "This story is a salute to all actors, all across the world. My costar @eishasingh was diagnosed with Dengue and typhoid at the same time, yet she comes to set and gets her work done." - (sic). He further wrote, "Watching @eishasingh get through the day dealing with DENGUE and TYPHOID is an inspiration in itself. There is nothing a human being can't do. I am proud and amazed to watch this first hand. P.s she can't stand so they have put her up on that stool." - (sic). Even Eisha's fans wished her to get well soon.

    Read Adnan's complete post here:

    View this post on Instagram

    This story is a salute to all actors, all across the world. My costar @eishasingh was diagnosed with Dengue and typhoid at the same time, yet she comes to set and gets her work done. I have heard Countless stories such as these. Ranveer Singh finishing up his song with a fractured leg, can’t recall the name but some girl who was hospitalised, giving her closes in the hospital itself. I myself have been injured a lot but had to soldier on. But watching @eishasingh get through the day dealing with DENGUE and TYPHOID is an inspiration in itself. There is nothing a human being can’t do. I am proud and amazed to watch this first hand. P.s she can’t stand so they have put her up on that stool #eishasingh #ishqsubhanallah #actorlife #inspiration #motivation #proud #shooting #life

    A post shared by Adnan Khan (@adnan_a_khan) on

    Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Regains Top Spot; Pushes Kasautii Zindagii Kay Down

    More MOHSIN KHAN News

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue