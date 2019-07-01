AIB’s Tanmay Bhat Says He’s Clinically Depressed & Feels Paralysed; Aditi Mittal Lashes Out At Him!

Comedian-writer and All India Backchod co-owner Tanmay Bhat, who announced last month that he will step down from the post of CEO, shared a series of videos on Instagram in which he said that he is mentally checked out and feels paralysed! He said, "After everything that happened in October, I'm mentally checked out. I feel almost paralysed and unable to participate socially, online or even offline. A big part of myself worth growing up as someone who looked like me became my work. For most of my adult life, I worked at a company that I was trying to build."

"Letting the office go, all the people who worked with us, having to say good bye to that took a toll on me mentally and physically. Which finally came to a headway around the end of last year."

Tanmay further said, "A lot of you have been asking fair questions- why don't you move on, why don't you rebuild, but for some reason, I have just watched something that I have worked for last part of my adult life come crashing down. I have just been staring at the rubble going 'What now?' I don't think I've been strong enough to be able to pick myself. It's been a few months since the doctor told me to start medication. I honestly sometimes get super worried that this state of paralysis is permanent. I sometimes feel I might never get back to being who I was or operating to my potential."

"It's nice to know there are still people out there who are rooting for us and me. I am still clueless about any answers to questions like when will I be back and doing what. I don't know. I'm still feeling extremely paralysed to even put out this message because in my head no one wants to work with a depressed comedian and that's an oxymoron."

At the end, he thanked people who were supportive to him on his worst days and said, "But at some point I just got to get up and start fixing this stuff. I owed you guys a thank you. That's all for now."

Meanwhile, comedienne Aditi Mittal wrote a series of tweets and lashed out at him by pointing out instances where he allegedly participated in or ignored the verbal harassment hurled at her by male colleagues. She tweeted, "Damn. I remember when I had to hear on the set of a show that I was working on that I gave "tit access too soon" coz it was told by Tanmay Bhat to the 22 year old writers on that set. I spent a year saying no to work after that coz I was terrified I would have to hear that again."

"I remember being slut shamed by Utsav Chakraborty, to a guy that said he liked me. He told the guy "Be careful of Aditi, she's been around." It's kind of why I felt so incredibly strongly for Mahima when she spoke up. Because I just couldn't bear to have MORE of this happen."

She further wrote, "Lol. Mens pain is "look how hurt the gents are whattta victim" and women's pain is "why is she bitching so much she's a bitch"," "LOL No one in AIB lost their jobs. The stages are still open to them. Their tickets still sell. SO please calm down with these lies and drama."

We've all been fucked over by life. But apparently depression is only newsworthy when someone who had a corporates throwing money at him stopped having money thrown at him. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

