Ajaz Khan Booked For Assaulting A Model; Actor Rubbishes Report; Says He Was Trying To Stop A Fight!

Ajaz Khan Fights With Organisers!

An officer from the Vashi police station was quoted by The Hindu as saying, "Mr. Khan was asked to arrive at the venue at 9 PM, but showed up at 7.30 PM. When he was made to sit with the audience in the front row, Mr. Khan and his bodyguards picked a fight with the organisers. They wanted to know they were not given a special room."

Ajaz Rubbishes Rumours

But the actor has a different story to say! He told India-forums, "It is disheartening to read so many false news that are coming up on different sites and newspapers. Nobody has bothered to know the truth."

The Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Says A Model Was Beating The Organiser

"Actually the fight was already on inside when I was sitting outside and relaxing. Hearing loud noises I went inside where I saw that a model was already punching and beating the organiser. And many joined him."

Ajaz Tried To Stop The Fight!

"The models were not treated well as they were not given proper food and arrangements and they got extremely angry. It resulted in this situation. I immediately went inside and pulled them apart to stop the fight. I was the one who was trying to stop them and not beating them."