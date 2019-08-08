English
    Akshay Kumar To Skip Promotion Of Mission Mangal On Nach Baliye 9; Is Raveena Tandon The Reason?

    Mission Mangal is just a week away from hitting the big screens. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. The star cast of the movie - Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari - are on a promotional spree. Recently, the cast of the show appeared on Dance Deewane 2, the dance-reality show judged by Madhuri Dixit and had a blast promoting their film.

    It is being said that the cast will also promote their film on Nach Baliye 9, but Akshay won't be able to make it. Apparently, only the female cast of the movie will be seen on the show.

    A source close to the development told BollywoodLife, "We've heard that Akshay Kumar won't be coming for the promotions Mission Mangal on Nach Baliye 9. Only the female star cast is said to be promoting the movie. The reason is not quite known however, the team of Mission Mangal has already confirmed this with the show team." As per reports, Vidya and Taapsee are confirmed for the visit.

    We wonder if the reason for Akshay skipping the promotion of his film on Nach Baliye 9 is his ex Raveena Tandon, who judges the show.

    Talking about the film, it has been hitting headlines since its inception. The trailer of the film received a huge response and the fans are eagerly waiting for the show.

    Coming back to the dance-reality show, it has been doing well on the TRP chart, thanks to the concept and the celebrity contestants.

