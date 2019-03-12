Ali Asgar Meets With An Accident; Thanks Police For Rescuing Him!

Ali Asgar Meets With An Accident

Ali was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was driving the car. The entire car is damaged. I was waiting at signal and suddenly I felt a loud thud and the next thing I realised, my car went ahead and hit a truck parked in front."

Ali Had A Lucky Escape

He further added, "The car bonnet opened and I had a lucky escape. By God's grace nothing happened. I dread to think what would have happened had it been a moving car or if there were people walking. Why this rash driving? I am shaken after this."

The Actor Thanks Police

The actor thanked the police, who rescued him on time. He said, "Thankfully there were police around. A crowd gathered and the police came for help. They took care of everything and also took the guy who rammed into my car."

Ali Tweeted

"Just wanted to Thank Pydhonie Police Station..specially PSI Liladhar Patil for being warm understanding & helpful-my car met wit an accident but the way he handled the Situation is greatly Appreciated..Thank you PSI Patil ..Thank you @MumbaiPolice -Salute 👏 🙏." - (sic)