English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ali Asgar Meets With An Accident; Thanks Police For Rescuing Him!

    By
    |
    The Kapil Sharma Show actor Ali Asgar meets with an accident in Mumbai; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Ali Asgar, who was last seen on Star Plus' Kanpur Wale Khuranas, met with a car accident yesterday (March 11, 2019) early morning. The actor was alone in his car. The incident happened when he was waiting in a signal and a car from behind rammed into his car. Ali's car hit a truck in front. Narrating the incident to TOI, the actor said that although he escaped unhurt, he was shaken after this. He revealed that the police rescued him on time and also took the guy who rammed into his car.

    Ali Asgar Meets With An Accident

    Ali was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was driving the car. The entire car is damaged. I was waiting at signal and suddenly I felt a loud thud and the next thing I realised, my car went ahead and hit a truck parked in front."

    Ali Had A Lucky Escape

    He further added, "The car bonnet opened and I had a lucky escape. By God's grace nothing happened. I dread to think what would have happened had it been a moving car or if there were people walking. Why this rash driving? I am shaken after this."

    The Actor Thanks Police

    The actor thanked the police, who rescued him on time. He said, "Thankfully there were police around. A crowd gathered and the police came for help. They took care of everything and also took the guy who rammed into my car."

    Ali Tweeted

    "Just wanted to Thank Pydhonie Police Station..specially PSI Liladhar Patil for being warm understanding & helpful-my car met wit an accident but the way he handled the Situation is greatly Appreciated..Thank you PSI Patil ..Thank you @MumbaiPolice -Salute 👏 🙏." - (sic)

    Most Read: Sanya Malhotra Was REJECTED By Dance Indian Dance Because Her Backstory Wasn't Strong!

    Read more about: ali asgar
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 12:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue