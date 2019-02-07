Ali Asgar Reveals His Son Had Asked Him Why He Can’t Do Anything Else As An Actor!

Ali Asgar On Playing Female Characters On Television

Ali was quoted by IANS as saying, "I have been playing female characters on television for quite a long time. There was a time when I used to come on television for a week in different female characters. And I would go back home and think 'What I am doing?' after watching myself on the screen."

His Son Alarmed Him With A Shocking Question!

He added, "It hit me when my son said his school friends tease him with my character name. He asked me 'Dad, can't you do anything else as an actor?' It was an alarming thing for me."

Has Playing Dadi Limited His Opportunities?

When asked whether he thinks that playing Dadi has limited his opportunities, he told IE, "They (channel producers) have a research parameter. Often I am asked why do I do only women characters on television. I have to let you know that this is not what I am doing by choice and that is why the film Amavas is special because it is to remind people that I am capable of doing everything."

‘I Need To Remind People That I Am A Man’

"It is a shout out that ‘Hello, mujhe aata hai (I can do it.) Ab aisa hogaya hai ki mujhe batana padta hai ki main mard hoon. (Now, I need to remind people that I am a man.) I am extremely thankful to Bhushan sir and Sachin sir. I swear, if they would want me to be a ghost in the next installment, I am ready."

‘I Am Not Bored, But I Am Tired’

"Everyone needs variety. I am not bored, but I am tired. No matter what I do, I am put into the same clothes, similar characters. The research team showed me figures that people want to see me doing female characters only. Now, I really want to know who are these people?"

Ali Adds…

The actor feels that when a character becomes their identity, it is difficult to break the mould, especially in television. He adds that in television, they can't be creative and if they try to bend rules in television, it is they who suffer. He said, "Also, if I do not want to do such characters and say no, it will go against me in the media. It is a risk."