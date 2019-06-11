All Is Not Well Between Ekta Kapoor & Divyanka Tripathi; Is This Why She Skipped Ekta's Party?

Divyanka Tripathi was missing from Ekta Kapoor's birthday, Here is the REASON | FilmiBeat

Ekta Kapoor celebrated her birthday on June 7 and the next day she had organised a grand bash, which was graced by who's who from the television industry. Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava, Mona Singh, Sakshi Tanwar, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and many had attended the party. But Divyanka Tripathi, who is supposed to be Ekta's close friend, missed the do! Divyanka and her husband-actor Vivek Dahiya's absence at the party created speculations that all is not well between Ekta and Divyanka!

As per the Spotboye report, "Divyanka is giving a hard time to the production team of ALT Balaji web series, Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala, co-starring Rajeev Khandelwal, because of which things are not at the best between Ekta and her."

But Divyanka has refuted the rumours! The actress told the entertainment portal, "There are no differences between us and things are smooth like before."

When asked as to why she missed Ekta's birthday bash, she said, "I skipped the bash because I was busy shooting for her show (Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala) only."

Well, we understand that Divyanka gave a miss to the party as she was shooting, but her husband could have attended! Daal mein kuch kaala hai?? What say - hit the comment box to share your views.

