All Is Not Well Between Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors Mohena Singh, Rishi Dev & Gaurav Wadhwa!

Mohena Singh, Rishi Dev and Garav Wadhwa, who played the roles of Kriti, Naksh and Shubam Goenka in Star Plus's popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, are popularly known as RiMoRav. Their crazy videos on their vlogs were favourites among the viewers. As per the latest report, all is not well between the trio.

It is being said that the trio who became close while working on their digital project, had developed a close bond. But since the past few weeks, things are not well between them. The differences have led to a rift in their friendship.

As per a Pinkvilla report, "Mohena, Rishi and Gaurav had become close friends over the course of time. However, in the last few weeks, things haven't been too well between the trio. The differences are such that it has affected their friendship and working relationship. Mohena even shared a cryptic post on social media about the same. The trio will be meeting today to discuss their future course of action."

Mohena cryptic message read as, "Hi Vamily! Just wanted to say....you have no idea, how much I miss you! For me Rimorav was my breath... And I ain't breathing right now. Just...!" - (sic)

When Gaurav was asked about the same, he told TOI, "I can't comment anything about it right now. We will be meeting soon to discuss about the same."

Well, we hope the trio sort out things soon and get back together.

