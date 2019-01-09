MeToo! Court: Alok Nath Might Have Falsely Been Enroped In Crime; Vinta Accused Him For Own Benefit

Alok Might Have Falsely Been Enroped In Crime!

Judge SS Oza was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "In view of all these facts the possibility cannot be ruled out that the applicant has falsely been enroped in the crime."

Vinta’s Delay In Filing FIR

Referring the delay in filing the FIR, the court said that there was nothing on record to show Alok threatened her or made any promise for not lodging a report. The court added Vinta 'had not lodged the report immediately after the alleged incident for her own benefit'!

Vinta Didn’t File Case Immediately For Her Own Benefit

The court observed, "So far as the reason to delay in lodging the FIR is concerned, the complainant stated in the report itself that she consulted with her friends regarding lodging of report but they told her that applicant is a big actor and her all companies (sic) were already shut, therefore no one would believe her story, hence she did not file complaint against the applicant."

Discrepancies In Complaints

Since both accused and the complainant were married separately, a medical examination would be of no useful purpose and will be a mere formality. The court said that the actor's custodial interrogation was also not necessary. The court was quoted as saying, "It is to be noted that (the) incident took place at the house of (the) complainant, therefore no possibility to destroy the evidence."

The court has taken the arguments made by Alok's lawyer into consideration that there were many discrepancies in the complaint that Vinta filed.

Alok Is Misleading The Court

On the other hand, regarding Alok's allegations of discrepancies in statements Vinta's advocate said, "The details provided to the police are the same as what was written in the complaint. It could be that that during translation of her statement from English or Hindi to Marathi, those details were omitted and overlooked."

Vinta alleged Alok was making false and vague remarks to mislead the court and the attempt was to ruin her character and image.

Alok Granted Anticipatory Bail On Condition

Alok Nath was granted anticipatory bail on a surety of Rs 5 Lakh albeit with a few conditions such as he would not visit the Vinta's house and would not threaten or bribe anyone associated with the case.