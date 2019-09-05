Aly Goni's Ex Natasa Stankovic Exits From Nach Baliye 9 Stage After Forgetting Steps!

Star Plus' dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 has been hitting headlines regarding the reports of elimination and wild card entries. It is also in the news because of the drama on the show, courtesy the controversial ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. The latest we hear is that a scene was created because of another ex-couple - Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic.

According to BollywoodLife report, after Madhurima, it is Natasa's unprofessional behaviour that irked the judges.

As per the report, Aly and Natasa were in the middle of a performance and Natasa forgot her steps. She froze on stage and instead of being a sport and continuing the performance, it seems that she walked out of the stage.

The judges who weren't expecting such a thing from Natasa were irked. They warned everyone saying that such behaviour is unacceptable and if it continues, it might lead to surprise eviction.

When the entertainment portal got in touch with Aly, he neither confirmed nor denied the same. He told the portal, "Sorry, I do not wish to comment on it."

Natasa is an amazing dancer. The actress and Aly have had a decent journey till now. We hope that they sort out whatever issue they have as we are sure that their fans do not want them to be eliminated.

