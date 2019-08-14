Babita-Vivek Get Eliminated From Nach Baliye 9; Aly Goni & Natasa Get Into Fight Before Performance!

Babita Phogat & Vivek Suhag To Be Eliminated!

Despite being non-dancers, Babita and Vivek have been receiving standing ovation for their acts. But due to less number of votes the couple is all set to be eliminated from the dance-reality show.

Urvashi Dholakia & Anuj Sachdev Get Lucky Again

Apparently, Babita and Vivek were at bottom alongside ex-couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva. It has to be recalled that Urvashi and Anuj were at the bottom list for three times in a row. We can say that they have got third-time lucky.

Aly Goni & Natasa Stankovic Fumble During Performance

We have heard about Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh getting into a tiff while shooting. Now, we get to hear that Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic, who were giving some amazing performances, fumbled during recent act. It is speculated that the couple argued before the performance and hence the disconnect.

Aly & Natasa’s Chemistry Was Off!

A source from the sets was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Before the performance, Aly and Natasha seem to have got into some argument. It was clearly evident that their chemistry was off this time around. They were seen fumbling while executing certain steps. The judges too remarked on this and the ex-couple too accepted that there was a certain disconnect."