Aly Still Has Feelings For Natasa; Did Shantanu-Nityami FAKE Their Relationship For Nach Baliye 9?

Aly Goni Has An Emotional Breakdown!

As per the portal's report, Aly and Natasa's next dance performance impresses the judge. Aly has an emotional breakdown and clarifies that they were misunderstood.

Aly Says He Can’t See Natasa Crying

He says, "It's just that she is not good with Hindi and that's why the miscommunication happened. It was really disturbing for us and I felt really bad. If anytime she is upset or goes through a difficulty, my heart goes out. I can't see her crying at all."

Does Aly Still Love Natasa?

When Ahmed asks Aly if he still loves Natasa why don't they patch-up... the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor eventually confesses that he still has feelings for Natasa. Well, we wonder if they really patch up before leaving the show!

Shantanu & Nityaami FAKED Their Relationship?

Meanwhile, it is also being said that Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke, who have been one of the best performers so far, were not lovers in reality. A Spotboye report suggests that the duo faked it to enter the show as it required 'baliyes' to perform.

Did The Channel Ask Them To Fake Their Love?

We wonder if the couple faked it on their own accord or the channel asked them to do so! Well, the latter reason cannot be ruled out as apparently the channel had a tough time roping in couples this time.

Shantanu & Nityaami Took Up Nach To Know Each Other Better!

Shantanu had earlier told a leading daily that he was offered the dance reality show before as well, but then, he wasn't in a relationship. He added, "Though this time it accidentally slipped from my mouth that I am seeing someone, after which things just fell into place and Nityaami and I mutually decided to do the show. We also took this up because of our mutual love for dance, as well as to get to know each other better."