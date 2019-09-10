English
    Amit Tandon Calls Off Divorce With Wife Ruby; Says Their Separation Took A Toll On Their Daughter

    Kasam Tere Pyar Ki actor Amit Tandon and his wife Ruby had been through tough times from the past couple of years. It has to be recalled that the couple had filed for divorce but then Ruby got into major trouble as she was put behind the bars as DHA (Dubai Health Authority) officials alleged that she had threatened a few of its government officials in August 2017. Amit tried his best to get her out of jail. Now that she is out of jail, they have decided to give their marriage another chance.

    In an interview to TOI, Amit revealed that they are better together as a couple and this is the best thing they can do for each other as well as for their nine-year-old daughter Jiyana.

    Amit told the leading daily, "I think we went through a lot of ups and downs in a very short span of time and it taught us many things. We realised that we are better together as a couple and we should give each other a chance. This is the best thing we can do for each other and our child."

    The actor also revealed that their separation took a toll on their daughter, Jiyana. He said that he saw the difference when Ruby was away from Jiyana and realised the effect on his daughter.

    He added, "Even the whole idea of divorce had a major effect on her. She had to live two separate lives, one with her father and one with her mother. All these situations made me to rethink about the divorce. And now with God's grace we are back together. I totally believe in destiny now and it would be better if we don't take things lightly now. It is a kind of learning for us, because we realised what Jiyana went through. Her schooling to her upbringing, our separation took a toll on everything."

    Amit says that they are back together. They have cancelled the divorce proceedings and are living together as husband and wife. The first thing they did was to sort out the issues they had.

