Amitabh Celebrates B’day On Kaun Banega Crorepati Sets; Reveals Why His Parents Named Him Inquilaab

Amitabh Bachchan, who is hosting Sony TV's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, has been revealing interesting stories about his life. In the recent episode, the actor revealed why his parents named him Inquilaab. Also, we will get to watch him celebrating his birthday on the sets. Apparently, the makers have organised a lot of surprises for Amitabh's 77th birthday. Read on to know more!

Coming to how Amitabh got his name Inquilaab, the actor revealed that during the Quit India movement (1942), his mother Teji Bachchan, who was eight-month pregnant, participated in the rallies. The family members were worried as they were unable to find her at the house and searched her at the rally. When they brought her back home, one of Harivansh Rai Bachchan's friends joked about Teji's patriotism and said that the baby should be named inquilaab.

Amitabh further added that his father's close friend Sumitra Nandan Pant, who visited the family on the same day Big B was born, suggested the name Amitabh.

Many of them must be aware that the actor will be celebrating his birthday on October 11. The makers have left no stone unturned to make this occasion a grand one and several surprises are in store, not just for the actor but also to the viewers.

AB's birthday special will be celebrated with a surprise from Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, who will be accompanied by his sons Amaan Ali Khan and Ayaan Ali Khan. Eminent sarod player Amjad Ali Khan Sahab will introduce and dedicate a new raag named Harivansh Kalayan to Big B. Karamveer special episode will be graced by Paralympic champions Deepa Malik and Manasi Joshi.

