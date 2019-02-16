Anas Rashid Shares His Baby Girl’s Picture; Says Aayat Has Brought A Lot Of Happiness In His Life!

Anas Rashid, who became popular with the role of Suraj Rathi on Star Plus' popular show, Diya Aur Baati Hum, became a father of a baby girl. The actor took to social media to announce the big news. He shared a video and revealed that he is extremely happy and said it's an amazing feeling. Recently, the actor shared a picture snapped with his baby and captioned it as, "Home coming of my daughter Aayat,,,😍😍" - (sic)

Anas was quoted by BT as saying, "I am elated that I am a father, I had always wanted a daughter." The actor further added, "We had finalised this name many months ago. I have also shopped for her. I bought an almirah (cupboard) to keep her stuff and also warm clothes for the winter season. Aayat has brought a lot of happiness in my life."

For the uninitiated, Anas married Heena Iqbal in 2017. Heena, who is a corporate professional from Chandigarh, is 14 years younger to the actor. It was an arranged marriage for the couple. Post his wedding, the actor had taken a break from acting.

Anas had told BT, "Soon after I got married, we went on a long honeymoon; we drove to many beautiful locales in North and South India and so, it was a long break from work. After that, when Hina conceived, we spent a few months in Ludhiana, as her doctor was based there."

He further added, "Now, that the baby and Heena are discharged from the hospital, we will return to Mumbai. Heena loves this city and my parents are also there. I would love to get back to TV, and will start focussing on my work."

Most Read: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Anjali Anand Says She expected the backlash; Adds Viewers Feel They Own Them!