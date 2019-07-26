Angry Birds Movie 2: Along With Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh & Kiku Sharda To Dub For The Film

Kapil Sharma fans were super happy to hear that their favourite TV comedian will be lending his voice to the Hindi version of Hollywood's 'The Angry Birds Movie 2.' The latest update on celebs being cast for this movie reports that two of Kapil's co-stars from his show, Archana Puran Singh, and Kiku Sharda, are following in his footsteps. That's right! Read further to find out which characters they will be lending their voices to.

A sequel of The Angry Birds Movie, which was a big hit in India when it released in 2016, will be released in August this year. Lending their voices to the Hindi version, Kapil Sharma will be dubbing for Red, whereas Archana Puran will be dubbing for Zeta, and Kiku Sharda for Leonard.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Kiku is not worried about being compared to Bill Hader, who will be voicing 'Leonard' in the original, as he feels things change during dubbing. However, he added that he will try to do justice to the voice given the energy, and that it was going to be challenging.

Talking about his challenge, Kapil Sharma had said, "In the West, artists first voice for their characters, and then based on that the film is shot using graphics. Over here, we have to talk according to the graphics," reported Hindustan Times.

Relating himself to his character Red, Kapil said, "He is the hero but, at times, he gets entangled in tough situations. Knowing my history, you'd agree I am Red."

"The producers expected me to scale up the humour and I have, but it's very situational. In fact, there are times when the character's anger will make people laugh. Although I'll be voicing the character, they won't see me in it," he added.

