    Angry Karan Patel Gives Ultimatum To Watchman Who Beat Street Dog Lucky; Says ‘Count Your Days’!

    Recently, many celebrities took to social media and expressed anger and criticised the heinous act of a dog, Lucky, beaten to death in Worli. Apparently, the street dog was beaten by a security guard of a building in Worli for taking shelter in the building as it was raining heavily outside. As per media reports, after being hospitalised for several days, Lucky died on Wednesday (August 7).

    Karan Patel, who has always been vocal about issues took to Instagram to express his anger. The actor, who is currently in Bulgaria shooting for Colors' stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, gave an ultimatum to the watchman.

    Angry Karan Patel Gives An Ultimatum To Watchman Who Beat Street Dog Lucky; Says ‘Count Your Days’!

    In the video, Karan said that he would make the person's life hell as soon as he returns to India.

    Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "#Bhatiya and the #Watchman from the #Building in #Worli .... count your days ..... you Assholes #Beat the poor #Dog to #Death and its not going to be easy for you to get out of this one. #We #AnimalLovers will make sure that you Bastards are punished ....!" - (sic)

    In the video, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor said, "Like all you know, Lucky the poor dog, jisko unhone berehmi se maara tha, kyuki woh barsaat se bachne ke liye ek building mein gaya tha, woh aaj marr gaya hai. And Mr Bhatia consider this an ultimatum from me, Karan Patel. I am not in the country right now, jis din main wapas aaya aapki halat maine uss kutte se battar nahi ki naa toh main do baap ka." - (sic)

    #Bhatiya and the #Watchman from the #Building in #Worli .... count your days ..... you Assholes #Beat the poor #Dog to #Death and its not going to be easy for you to get out of this one. #We #AnimalLovers will make sure that you Bastards are punished ....!

    Suyyash Rai, Karanvir Bohra, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Gaurav Wadwa and other celebrities supported Karan and said that they are with him.

