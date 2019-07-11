Anita Hassanandani Is HIGHEST Paid Celebrity Contestant On Nach Baliye 9?

Anita Hassanandani Is HIGHEST Paid Celebrity Contestant?

Till now, as per the promos, five jodis are confirmed - Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, and Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar. Among these celebrities, it is being said that Anita is the highest paid on the show!

Anita Couldn’t Refuse The Offer!

A source was quoted by BollywoodLife as saying, "Anita was approached even in the earlier seasons, however due to some reason or the other, she didn't end up signing the show. This year, the makers have offered her a meaty amount to participate in the show, which she couldn't refuse."

The Actress Wanted To Be A Part Of Nach As She Love To Dance

Meanwhile, the Naagin 3 actress is excited about the show. Regarding her participation, the actress told TOI, "I love to dance and I always wanted to be a part of Nach Baliye but couldn't take it up earlier due to prior commitments. Now that I have more time on hand with less commitments, I can focus entirely on Nach Baliye and do justice to all the performances. Also, this show is produced by Salman Khan and I simply had to do it."

Naagin Actress Doing Intense Dance Rehearsal!

The leading daily revealed that the actress is working out and doing some intense dance rehearsal on a daily basis. Her day starts as early as 8 am and ends by 10 pm.

The Actress Reveals…

"I am dancing after a really long time. So, using this time to work on myself and warm up my body. I'm trying to give my best in everything that my choreographers are teaching me."