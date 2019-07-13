Anita Hassanandani Reacts To Reports On Her Being HIGHEST Paid Contestant On Nach Baliye 9!

Anita Hassanandani On Being Part Of Nach Baliye 9

As to why she took up Nach Baliye 9, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress said, "I always wanted to be a part of Nach Baliye. There's a right time for everything and I think this was the perfect time for me to take up this show. It took me many years to convince my baliye (partner) to do this show. Apart from this, Naagin 3 just ended and I had all the time in hand. This is a show which needs 100 per cent focus and I now have all the time."

Is Anita Getting Heavy Pay Cheque?

Regarding the reports of her being paid a heavy pay cheque, the Naagin 3 actress said, "I wouldn't know that because I don't know how much others are getting paid, but I am really happy with what I am getting."

Anita Is Super Excited

This will be the first time that Anita and Rohit will be a part of the reality show. Regarding the same, Anita says, "I am super excited because in a show like this you learn so many new and different things about your partner. It's a journey where I am going to get to know him even more now."

The Actress Gives Points To Their Jodi

When asked to rate her jodi with Rohit on the dancing scale of 1-10, Anita said, "As a couple when we groove at a club or at a party, we are a good 8 and hopefully with all the hard work and training we will get 10 on the show."

Will Anita Take Tips From Divyanka?

It has to be recalled that her co-stars Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were a part of the previous season and had even bagged the trophy. When asked whether she will take tips from Divyanka, she said, "I haven't taken any tips from her until now because we haven't started shooting yet, but I think I will be calling her very soon. I know this show is such that I will require her tips."

Nach Baliye 9 New Promo: A Glimpse Of The Grand Premiere

Meanwhile, the makers have revealed another promo of the show, which gives us a glimpse of the grand premiere. In the video, the contestants are seen making a grand entry on the stage with their masks on!