English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Anita Hassanandani Reacts To Reports On Her Being HIGHEST Paid Contestant On Nach Baliye 9!

    By
    |

    The much-awaited dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 is all set to hit the small screen! Among the popular celebrity couples, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy too are a part of the show. Recently, there were reports that Anita is the highest paid contestant on the dance reality show. In an interview to TOI, Anita opened up as to why she accepted the offer and spoke about her pay package. Read on!

    Anita Hassanandani On Being Part Of Nach Baliye 9

    As to why she took up Nach Baliye 9, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress said, "I always wanted to be a part of Nach Baliye. There's a right time for everything and I think this was the perfect time for me to take up this show. It took me many years to convince my baliye (partner) to do this show. Apart from this, Naagin 3 just ended and I had all the time in hand. This is a show which needs 100 per cent focus and I now have all the time."

    Is Anita Getting Heavy Pay Cheque?

    Regarding the reports of her being paid a heavy pay cheque, the Naagin 3 actress said, "I wouldn't know that because I don't know how much others are getting paid, but I am really happy with what I am getting."

    Anita Is Super Excited

    This will be the first time that Anita and Rohit will be a part of the reality show. Regarding the same, Anita says, "I am super excited because in a show like this you learn so many new and different things about your partner. It's a journey where I am going to get to know him even more now."

    The Actress Gives Points To Their Jodi

    When asked to rate her jodi with Rohit on the dancing scale of 1-10, Anita said, "As a couple when we groove at a club or at a party, we are a good 8 and hopefully with all the hard work and training we will get 10 on the show."

    Will Anita Take Tips From Divyanka?

    It has to be recalled that her co-stars Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were a part of the previous season and had even bagged the trophy. When asked whether she will take tips from Divyanka, she said, "I haven't taken any tips from her until now because we haven't started shooting yet, but I think I will be calling her very soon. I know this show is such that I will require her tips."

    Nach Baliye 9 New Promo: A Glimpse Of The Grand Premiere

    Meanwhile, the makers have revealed another promo of the show, which gives us a glimpse of the grand premiere. In the video, the contestants are seen making a grand entry on the stage with their masks on!

    View this post on Instagram

    These Jodis are ready to set the stage on fire! 🔥 Can you #GuessTheJodis ? #NachBaliye9, Starts 19th July, Friday at 8pm only on StarPlus

    A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on

    Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

    Most Read: Divyanka Tripathi On Hubby Vivek's Hospitalisation: Those 5 Days Were Hell; I Burst Out Crying!

    More ANITA HASSANANDANI News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue