Anita Hassanandani Says ‘2 Cute Babies Soon’; Is The Actress Pregnant With TWINS?

Fans Ask If Anita Is Pregnant!

Rose786kinju: @rohitreddygoa is she pregnant with two kids????

Nurfatmaperveen: Are you pregnant?!

Shaikhaayesha19: Ohhhh...r u pregnant? If u r..so congratulations..❤❤❤

They Congratulated The Couple

Untouched._.soul: 2 cute babies❤😂 aww, we are waiting too😻

Amethyst_gv: @anitahassanandani congratulations on your new two arrivals into the World. 🌍👶👶🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

Fans Wish The Couple

Plk.ptl13: Happiest b'day to @rohitreddygoa Nd many many congratulations to u both.. @anitahassanandani

Shivanigupta1908: Happy birthday May gOd bleSs uh with cute little munchkins 😘

Anita On Pregnancy Rumours

Recently, when there were reports of the couple opting for surrogacy, the actress had clarified that they are planning to have a baby the natural and normal way. She had also confirmed that they are definitely thinking of having a baby pretty soon.

‘Motherhood Will Surely Change My Life’

She was quoted by TOI as saying, "When it happens, motherhood will surely change my life like it changes the lives of mothers all around the world. I am looking forward to it as I am really excited about having a baby. So, whenever it happens for me, I will give my 100%. Motherhood will be an important phase in my life."