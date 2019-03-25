Anita Hassanandani Says ‘2 Cute Babies Soon’; Is The Actress Pregnant With TWINS?
The adorable couple of television industry Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were recently in Sri Lanka. It was Rohit's birthday and the actress had shared a lot of pictures and videos from her trip. Sharing a boomerang video, the actress wrote, "To the love of my life.... who's getting sexier by the day! Wish you a life full of happiness and 6packabs 😂🌈 And yes 2 cute cute babies soon...... very soon! 😂😂😂 I love you to the moon n back!" - (sic)
Anita mention of '2 cute cute babies soon' in the post made people speculate if the actress is pregnant with twins. Soon fans and followers started congratulating the couple. Take a look at the comments!
Fans Ask If Anita Is Pregnant!
Rose786kinju: @rohitreddygoa is she pregnant with two kids????
Nurfatmaperveen: Are you pregnant?!
Shaikhaayesha19: Ohhhh...r u pregnant? If u r..so congratulations..❤❤❤
They Congratulated The Couple
Untouched._.soul: 2 cute babies❤😂 aww, we are waiting too😻
Amethyst_gv: @anitahassanandani congratulations on your new two arrivals into the World. 🌍👶👶🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
Fans Wish The Couple
Plk.ptl13: Happiest b'day to @rohitreddygoa Nd many many congratulations to u both.. @anitahassanandani
Shivanigupta1908: Happy birthday May gOd bleSs uh with cute little munchkins 😘
Anita On Pregnancy Rumours
Recently, when there were reports of the couple opting for surrogacy, the actress had clarified that they are planning to have a baby the natural and normal way. She had also confirmed that they are definitely thinking of having a baby pretty soon.
‘Motherhood Will Surely Change My Life’
She was quoted by TOI as saying, "When it happens, motherhood will surely change my life like it changes the lives of mothers all around the world. I am looking forward to it as I am really excited about having a baby. So, whenever it happens for me, I will give my 100%. Motherhood will be an important phase in my life."
