Ankita Lokhande’s BF Vicky Jain Goes Down On His Knee To Propose; Here’s What Ankita Replied!

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

A couple of months ago, the couple attended their friend's wedding. The video of Ankita kissing Vicky and dancing with him had gone viral on social media. Now, the actress has shared a few cute pictures, which makes us wonder if marriage is on the cards!

When Weirdo Meets Weirdo!

The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a collage featuring her and Vicky, and captioned, "When a weirdo meets weirdo🥰🥰🥰 @jainvick." In the picture, the couple can be seen colour-coordinated casual pants and white t-shirts.

'Blissful'

In another picture, Vicky can be seen going down on a knee and proposing Ankita, while she is seen all smiles. Ankita captioned the picture as, "Blissful 🦋"

Ankita's SURPRISING Reply To Vicky's Proposal

Sharing a couple of pictures, Ankita responded to Vicky's proposal. The actress wrote, "I will think about it 😛😛😛😛 @jainvick 😂❤️" So, are they planning to get married?

Is Marriage On Cards?

Well, there are reports that the couple might tie the knot in December. Regarding the wedding, Ankita had told BT, "If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment."