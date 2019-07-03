English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ankita Lokhande’s BF Vicky Jain Goes Down On His Knee To Propose; Here’s What Ankita Replied!

    By
    |
    Ankita Lokhande receives proposal from boyfriend Vicky Jain; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Ankita Lokhande, who became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's show Pavitra Rishta, has been hitting headlines about her personal life. The actress, who was dating co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, is currently in a relationship with Mumbai-based businessman Vicky Jain. Ankita and Vicky were spotted partying together on Ankita's birthday, which sparked rumours of their relationship. Ankita had kept her relationship under wraps for a long time. It was a few months ago that the actress revealed that she is in love with Vicky.

    Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

    A couple of months ago, the couple attended their friend's wedding. The video of Ankita kissing Vicky and dancing with him had gone viral on social media. Now, the actress has shared a few cute pictures, which makes us wonder if marriage is on the cards!

    When Weirdo Meets Weirdo!

    The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a collage featuring her and Vicky, and captioned, "When a weirdo meets weirdo🥰🥰🥰 @jainvick." In the picture, the couple can be seen colour-coordinated casual pants and white t-shirts.

    'Blissful'

    In another picture, Vicky can be seen going down on a knee and proposing Ankita, while she is seen all smiles. Ankita captioned the picture as, "Blissful 🦋"

    Ankita's SURPRISING Reply To Vicky's Proposal

    Sharing a couple of pictures, Ankita responded to Vicky's proposal. The actress wrote, "I will think about it 😛😛😛😛 @jainvick 😂❤️" So, are they planning to get married?

    Is Marriage On Cards?

    Well, there are reports that the couple might tie the knot in December. Regarding the wedding, Ankita had told BT, "If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment."

    Most Read: Mahhi Vij Clarifies Rumours On Her Infertility Issue; Reveals Why She Planned Baby Late!

    More ANKITA LOKHANDE News

    Read more about: ankita lokhande pavitra rishta
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue