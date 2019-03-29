Another Couple Bites The Dust! Alok Narula & Anshu Malik Headed For Divorce!

Alok Narula & Anshu Malik Part Ways

A source close to the couple was quoted by BT as saying, "Alok and Anshu were good friends, who tied the knot following a year-and-a-half of courtship. Everything seemed fine in the beginning."

The Couple Faced Compatibility Issues

"However, problems cropped up almost a year ago. They lacked understanding and compatibility, and their perspective towards life is drastically different."

They Tried To Work On Their Marriage For Themselves & Family!

"Sadly, it's only after marriage and staying together that they realised that they were incompatible. Alok and Anshu tried to work on their marriage, at first for themselves and then at the behest of their families, but it wasn't meant to be. They have decided to part ways amicably than drag the relationship on."

The Couple Will Soon File For Divorce

The source further added, "Anshu is dividing her time between her mother and Alok. She mostly stays with her mother now. They haven't decided on a date, but will soon file for divorce. In the end, they realised that they were better off as friends than spouses."

Anshu & Alok Have Mutually Taken This Decision

Although Alok didn't confirm the report, Anshu who is currently seen on Vighnaharta Ganesha told BT, "We are on cordial terms, and have mutually taken this decision due to compatibility issues."