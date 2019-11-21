Anu Malik Quits Indian Idol 11 As Sony TV Receives Notice From The National Commission For Women

Anu Malik has been mired in controversies with a number of sexual harassment allegations levied against him. The latest in line is a notice sent by the National Commission for Women which has resulted in his ouster as a Judge from the singing reality show Indian Idol 11.

The official government body has sent the notice to the broadcasting channel Sony TV. The following action was taken by the commission following an open letter written by singer Sona Mohapatra to Union Minister Smriti Irani. The notice was addressed to the President of Sony Entertainment Television, Mr. Rohit Gupta.

The channel in question had recently received some serious flak on having reinstated Malik as a judge on the show. Although, post being served by the notice, a final call has been taken by the show executives. According to media reports, Musician Anu Malik has quit the show with immediate effect. A source close to the development added that the channel hasn’t found a replacement as of yet.

The National Commission of Women also happened to share the legal notice served to the channel on their official Twitter handle. The notice features a mention of singer Sona Mohapatra's tweet whilst seeking an explanation from the channel on the matter. An excerpt from the notice stated, "The National Commission for Women has come across a Twitter post of Ms Sona Mohapatra wherein it has been alleged that Sony TV has ignored the testimonies of multiple women against a person regarding sexual harassment and assault has further been made a judge for youngsters on national television."

Singer Sona Mohapatra immediately took to twitter to thank everyone who supported the just cause. She said “Thank you to all the women & men & the media of India who supported our campaign #MoveOutMalik. A repeat offender like Anu Malik on national tv triggered a lot of trauma, pain & stress in many of our lives. I have been ill for a while & I hope to sleep well tonight”. (sic)

Post the #MeToo movement and universal uproar against Anu Malik, the Union Women and Child Development Ministry has reportedly begun listing all sex offenders in a digital database. On the other hand, the musician continues to deny all the harassment charges levied against him.