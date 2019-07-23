MeToo Accused Anu Malik To Return To TV, But It's Not Indian Idol!

It has to be recalled that Anu Malik was accused of sexual misconduct by singer Shweta Pandit, last year. Following which, the singer-composer quit the singing reality show Indian Idol. He was replaced by Javed Ali. Since then Anu has not appeared on television. A few months ago, there were reports that Sony TV might bring Anu Malik back on Indian Idol 11. It was said that they are in talks with Anu Malik to bring him back as a judge. Although there was no confirmation regarding the same, many didn't like the idea of getting him back on the show. Also, Sona Mohapatra took to social media reminded the channel about his sexual harassment cases. She made a series of tweets and called Anu, a pervert.

But it seems the singer will be back on television not as a judge! He will apparently be seen making an appearance as a guest on a music reality show, Superstar Singer.

A source told the leading daily, "He will make an appearance along with lyricist Sameer in an episode dedicated to the songs composed and written by them."

Well, now it has to be seen what will be the reaction of the viewers. Will Sona react to this news again?

