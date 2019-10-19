    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Anushka Sharma Lauds Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC For Highlighting Rape Survivor Sunitha Krishnan's Story

      The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 are highlighting the stories of real-life heroes in the Karamveer episodes. Recently, Indian social activist Sunitha Krishnan graced the show, who revealed some of the horrific incidents of child and human trafficking, and also revealed that she rescued more than 20,000 children and women from trafficking. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all praise for the makers and host Amitabh Bachchan for highlighting rape survivor Sunitha Krishnan's story.

      Anushka wrote, "The incidents and the dirty realities that a crusader like @sunita_krishnan brought to light on the KBC episode are so shocking and hurtful. She has done and is doing such incredible work in rescuing women and young girls as little as 3 years old from sex trafficking." - (sic)

      Anushka Sharma Lauds Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC For Highlighting Rape Survivor Sunitha Krishnans Story

      The Bollywood actress further tweeted, "We are grateful that people like her exist in this world. And kudos to KBC for highlighting such amazing people on the show. @SrBachchan." - (sic)

      In the episode, Sunita revealed that she was raped by eight men at the age of 15, and was attacked 17 times on her journey to rescue children and women from trafficking. Sunitha also narrated how she once rescued a girl from a brothel who was just three-and-a-half year old.

      The social activist said, "I don't fear to die. As long as I breathe, I want to help women, who need to be rescued and I have dedicated my life towards them."

      This season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is doing well on the TRP chart. It is one of the top 10 shows not just on BARC chart, but also on the online TRP chart.

      Story first published: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 13:13 [IST]
