    Archana Puran Singh Celebrates Birthday With Husband Parmeet & Son Ayushmaan In A Special Way

    By
    |

    Archana Puran Singh, who is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, celebrated her 57th birthday on September 26. The actress rang in her birthday in a special way with her family - husband Parmeet Sethi and son Ayushmaan Sethi.

    Archana Celebrates Her Birthday With Husband & Son

    Archana Celebrates Her Birthday With Husband & Son

    In the video shared by Archana, was seen with a special dish with ‘Happy Birthday' written on a plate, and blowing a candle. Her younger son, Ayshmaan was seen singing her the birthday song. She called it an amazing and interesting birthday. She was seen feeding the dish to her son and husband, and added that she was missing her elder son Aaryamann Sethi.

    Birthday Bliss

    Birthday Bliss

    Sharing the video, The Kapil Sharma Show actress wrote, "Keep it simple. Birthday Bliss. #bastian #birthdaycelebration @ayushmaansethi @iamparmeetsethi thank you for making my day so special❤ Missed you @aaryamannsethi." - (sic)

    Ayushmaan Wishes Archana

    Ayushmaan Wishes Archana

    Her younger son, Ayushmaan had a special wish for his mommy on her birthday. He shared an adorable picture and wrote, "Words cannot describe how amazing this woman is ❤ Happy birthday to the best mom in the whole world. Love you Maa ❤❤ @archanapuransingh." - (sic)

    Archana Puran Singh’s Childhood Picture

    Archana Puran Singh’s Childhood Picture

    A couple of days ago, Archana had also shared a childhood picture and captioned it, "Ab bachpan tha. Hanste the. Aaj bhi bachche si hi hansti hoon. Kya khoob kat rahi hai ye zindagi Hanste hanste. Aur, auron ko hansaate hansaate. 😃THANK YOU TEAM TKSS FOR MAKING ME LAUGH !! Its a beautiful ride with you guys ! #birthdayvibes #laughwithme #throwbackchildhood❤️ #lovemyjob❤ #TKSS" - (sic). She had tagged Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar in her post.

    Keep it simple. Birthday Bliss. #bastian #birthdaycelebration @ayushmaansethi @iamparmeetsethi thank you for making my day so special❤ Missed you @aaryamannsethi

    Samir Soni, Anita Hassanandani, Nisha Rawal, Divya Seth and other actors wished her on the special day by commenting on her posts.

