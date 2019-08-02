Archana Puran Singh Of The Kapil Sharma Show Attends Her FIRST Acting Class In New York!

Archana Puran Singh recently took some time off from work to visit her son, Ayushmaan Sethi, in New York and enjoy a much needed vacation. The actress has been sharing daily updates of her visit to the Big Apple, by posting pictures and videos on her Instagram. On her fourth day in New York, Archana did something that she had never done before - attend an acting class! Archana is sure having a ball exploring the city. Take a look!

Archana is on a seven month sabbatical from work and is spending her time with her son in New York. But that is not stopping her from picking up skills to help her in her line of work. Archana attended her first ever acting work class at the iconic Lee Strasberg Institute where her son, Ayushmaan, studies.

She posted a picture of herself in front of the school's bright red door, and proudly wrote, "New York Diaries Day 4: The FIRST time I have ever attended an acting class !!! At the iconic Lee Strasberg Institute where @ayushmaansethi studies. Got the opportunity to attend a class with the living legend Robert Ellerman who is master of the famous "Method" in acting. Pehli baar dekha aur experience kiya ki acting kaise sikhaate hain!! Mazaa aa gaya yeh jaankar ki joh ye acting schools mein sikhaate hain... hum barson se wohi karte aa rahe hain!! After all theory toh practical ke baad hi banti hai...😃" (sic)

In another video update that she posted, Archana seemed to be enjoying walking in the rain in New York. She posted the video with this caption - "New York Diaries Day 5: There's something special about walking in the rain... not the downpour of Mumbai... but the slight drizzle on clean New York streets!! ... it's fun, it's kinda romantic (yes, yes, I miss you @iamparmeetsethi 😃❤) ... it's invigorating... loving it!! #raindrops😍#walkintherains #wetstreetsofnyc#alonefun #ilovenyc#barishkiboondein" (sic)

MOST READ: Badshah On Having The 'Sex Talk' With Daughter: I Want Her To Know Everything When The Time Is Right