Archana Puran Singh’s Son Ayushman Sethi A Dating Gujarati Girl! (PICS)
Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, is a proud mother of two grown-up boys Ayaman and Ayushman Sethi. The younger son, Ayushman is currently in USA, pursuing his higher studies. Archana had even taken some time off her TKSS shoot and visited USA a week ago, to be with her son.
It is being said that Ayushman is dating a Gujarati girl. Check out a few pictures!
Ayushman Dating Sanskruti
Ayushman's girl, Sanskruti Jayana, apparently studies with him in the same college in the USA. Ayushman is quite active on social media and had shared a few pictures snapped with the girl.
Love Is In The Air!
Well, the captions say it all! Sharing one of the pictures, Ayushman wrote, "Can't imagine life sans Sans ❤" - (sic). Sanskruti hails from Ahmedabad.
Ayushman’s Birthday Wish For Sanskruti
He had shared a few cute pictures snapped with Sanskruti and wished her on her birthday (August 2). He wrote, "Happy birthday ❤ You know how much you mean to me, best friends don't need to even say it." - (sic)
Archana & Parmeet Know About Their Son’s Relationship!
Archana and her husband Parmeet seem to be aware of their son's relationship as they commented on Ayushman's status. Parmeet wrote, "Enjoy guys!!" while Archana commented, "This is such a sweet picture ! God bless...🤩🤩🤩" - (sic)
Most Read: Ace Of Space 2: Deepak Injured; Krissann Barretto Gets Asthma Attack; Will They Quit The Show?